Alabama-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game ends with wild bad beat in bettors’ nightmare scenario

The first day of the NCAA Tournament reminded college basketball fans why it is called “March Madness.”

In the early slate of games, 13-seed Furman took down 4-seed Virginia on a late turnover by the Cavaliers, resulting in a game-winning three from JP Pegues, giving Furman its first NCAA Tournament win since 1974.

In the afternoon, 15-seed Princeton stunned 2-seed Arizona, going on a 9-0 run to close the game and win its first tournament game in 25 years.

MARCH MADNESS 2023: 4 GAMES TO WATCH ON DAY 2 OF NCAA TOURNAMENT

Day 2 of the tournament kicks off Friday, and there will undoubtedly be more “madness” to come.

However, among the great finishes on Thursday came a terrible gambling beat for bettors backing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the game in hand – Alabama led Texas A&M Corpus Christi 96-72 – Corpus Christi looked to be running out the clock, resigned to the loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Senior guard Ross William had other ideas, draining a three-pointer as time expired, ending the game with a score of 96-75.

The problem? The line was Alabama -23.5, meaning those who bet on Alabama lost their money.

It may have been a brutal game for those who took Bama to cover the spread, but fans of the Crimson Tide came away pleased.

Alabama had five players score in double-digits while getting zero points from star freshman Brandon Miller.

The Crimson Tide nailed 10 first-half threes, jumping out to a 54-24 lead at halftime, and got 19 points and 15 rebounds from junior forward Nick Pringle.

March Madness is just getting underway and the craziness is guaranteed to continue.