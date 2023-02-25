Alabama’s Brandon Miller gets standing ovation before first home game since new revelation in deadly shooting

While playing in South Carolina, Brandon Miller was hit with “Lock him up” chants amid his link to a deadly shooting in January.

Now that the Alabama Crimson Tide are back home, Miller is being showered with support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Upon coming onto the court for warmups before Bama’s game against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide student section gave the freshman phenom a standing ovation.

Miller also received an ovation from the full crowd upon warmups.

It’s been revealed that Miller transported, although allegedly never handled, the murder weapon to his ex-teammate Darius Miles, who legally owned the gun and gave it to Michael Davis. Miles and Davis have both been charged with capital murder, while police have said there is nothing they can charge Miller with.

“On January 14th, Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a nightclub,” Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge said in a statement, via the Tuscaloosa Patch. “Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the backseat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the backseat of his car.”

NCAA HITS MIAMI WITH FIRST NIL SANCTIONS AFTER TIKTOK-FAMOUS BASKETBALL PLAYERS MEET WITH SCHOOL BOOSTER

The statement also said that Miller never met with Davis or Janae Harris, the woman who was killed.

Despite the latest news, Miller has continued to play, a decision that head coach Nate Oats has consistently defended, as Miller is not in any legal trouble.

“We’ve been taking it very seriously from day one. The first minute that I got the information, I called [athletic director] Greg [Byrne], and we talked about it and the severity of it,” Oats said at a news conference on Friday. “Greg, I thought, did a great job addressing those comments on Wednesday, and I really don’t have much to add to it.

“We feel like we’ve done the right thing in this case. So I’m going to leave it at that with Greg’s comments.”

Against South Carolina, despite the rowdy crowd, Miller dropped 41 points, including the game-winner, in a 78-76 overtime victory. He is likely to be a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft and could even go in the top three.