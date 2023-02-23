Alabama’s Brandon Miller hit with ‘lock him up’ chants following latest revelation in shooting death of woman

Despite the latest news that Brandon Miller provided the gun used by his former teammate to kill a woman, he still played on Wednesday night in South Carolina.

Alabama received much criticism for the move in the media, and Gamecocks fans let their voice be heard, as well.

The South Carolina crowd hit the forward with chants of “Lock Him Up.”

Well, the boos and jeers didn’t seem to affect him much – and if they did, it was only positive. Miller dropped 41 points in Bama’s 78-76 overtime win, including the game-winning shot.

Police have said there is “nothing we could charge [Miller] with,” although Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles was dismissed from the team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting. Miller gave the gun to Miles, who admitted to providing the gun to Michael “Buzz” Davis.

Det. Branden Culpepper said Miller got to the scene and Miles told Davis, “The heat is in the hat,” referencing the gun, per AL.com. He also said, “There’s one in the head,” meaning a bullet was in the firing chamber.

ALABAMA’S NATE OATS CLARIFIES REMARK ABOUT STAR PLAYER’S ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN DEADLY SHOOTING AFTER BACKLASH

“Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen,” head coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. “College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Court records say Davis fired the deadly shots, but Miles “intentionally caused” Jamea Harris’ death by “aiding and abetting by providing a firearm.”

Entering Wednesday, Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Antioch, Tennessee, plays a big role on the Crimson Tide this season, averaging 18.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a starter.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report