Alabama’s Nick Saban once again warning of ‘rat poison’ before matchup with Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been here before.

Nearly one year to the day that unranked Texas A&M knocked off then-No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas, Saban is reminding everyone of what he said before last year’s matchup against the Aggies.

“I was talking about rat poison last year we played this game nobody would listen, players wouldn’t listen, y’all didn’t listen,” Saban said at his Monday press conference.

ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN RECALLS TRIP TO STATE OF TEXAS AS HEAVY FAVORITES: ‘WE GOT OUR A– KICKED’

Last season, Alabama went into its game against the Aggies as heavy favorites – following a Texas A&M loss – and lost on a last-second field goal.

The situation is eerily similar situation for the Crimson Tide with Texas A&M coming off a loss to Mississippi State in Week 5.

MISSISSIPPI STATE’S MIKE LEACH GIVES GREAT WEDDING ADVICE TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL REPORTER

“They had lost the week before, we were big favorites,” Saban continued. “It was like, no big deal, just show up for this game, go play the next game. I don’t get affected by it because I don’t listen to you all. I really don’t have any interest in what anybody thinks about any of this stuff. I do have an interest in how it affects and impacts the players on our team. I think it does.

“And I think they have to show maturity in how they manage it and know that external opinion, external noise, whatever you want to call it – rat poison – whatever it is. Absolutely has nothing to do with the outcome of the game.”

WISCONSIN FIRES HEAD COACH PAUL CHRYST AFTER 2-3 SEASON

Saban has been preaching the importance of ignoring the odds and headlines all season, warning fans before Alabama’s Week 2 game against Texas that any team can be beaten on any given day in college football.

“Everybody has heard that we’re 20-point favorites in this game,” Saban said on his weekly radio spot leading up to the game at Texas. “And last time we were 20-point favorites, and we went to Texas, we got our a– kicked.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What you did last week, that’s not going to help you what you did this week, and every team we play if they beat us, that’s like the resurrection game,” Saban continued. “I mean that resurrects their whole program.”

Saban’s team is once again the No. 1 team in the nation, jumping Georgia in the Week 6 AP Top 25 rankings.

Alabama is hoping to have reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young under center against Texas A&M, who Saban said is “day-to-day” after injuring his shoulder in a Week 5 win over Arkansas.