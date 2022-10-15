Alabama’s Nick Saban rages after special teams mistake

There are few things that will upset Alabama head coach Nick Saban more than mental mistakes.

In the first half against No. 6 Tennessee, Alabama made more than a few, committing nine penalties for 71 yards. Seven of those penalties happened in the first quarter.

With just under 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Alabama finally stopped the Tennessee offense after the Vols had scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

TENNESSEE LOOKS TO END 15-GAME LOSING STREAK AGAINST ALABAMA AS COLLEGE FOOTBALL TURNS ATTENTION TO KNOXVILLE

Tennessee punted from inside its own territory, but Alabama junior Quandarrius Robinson inexplicably tried to pick up a bouncing ball with defenders all around him, allowing Tennessee to recover at the Crimson Tide’s 40-yard line.

And Saban did not take kindly to the mental error.

Alabama has allowed its most points to an opponent all season — and it did so in the first half — as Tennessee entered halftime up 28-20.

“We played about as bad as we could play in the first half, especially on defense,” Saban told CBS at halftime, according to AL.com “A lot of penalties. A bad error on special teams to basically give them a score.”

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was 12-for-16 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while the Tennessee rushing attack gained 81 yards, getting into the end zone twice.

Tennessee is attempting to beat Saban for the first time since he arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007. In 15 tries, the Vols are 0-15 against Saban, last winning in 2006.

The Vols are off to their best start since 2016, led by an offense that is No. 1 in the country in yards per game (547.8) and No. 7 in passing yards per game (340.4). They are No. 2 in the country in points per game (48.8).