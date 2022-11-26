Albuquerque, New Mexico: Police-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

A police officer-involved shooting at a residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico Friday night left one person dead, authorities said.

The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting, which resulted in three officers being placed on administrative leave. No officers were harmed.

According to KOB 4, the officers responded to a domestic dispute between a father and his son, who was reportedly holding knives at the time of the shooting.

APD said officers fatally shot the son after they attempted “less lethal methods.” The age of the deceased is not known at this time.

At least three two rounds were fired, with one being fatal, according to KRQE.

Police Chief Harold Medina said the son’s mental health may have been a contributing factor.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.