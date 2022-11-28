Albuquerque police officers on leave after fatal police shooting

Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents.

Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the father and son got into an argument Friday afternoon at their home in southwest Albuquerque.

He says officers tried to intervene but the son left the home armed with two knives. An altercation followed outside and officers deployed “less lethal” ammunition before at least one officer eventually shot and killed the son.

No names have been released.

Police said it’s still not clear what caused the dispute in the first place, but it appears mental health issues were a factor. The multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.