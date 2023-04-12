Alcoholic dog suffered ‘withdrawal’ after owner died, shelter claims: ‘A first for us’

A dog apparently suffering from alcohol withdrawal was mended back to health in what an animal welfare trust in the United Kingdom called “a first for us.”

Coco, a two-year-old Labrador mix, was brought to Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plympton, England, earlier this year along with another dog after their owner died, the trust said in a Facebook post last Tuesday.

Staff at the trust believe both dogs became addicted to alcohol because their deceased owner left alcohol out, according to the BBC.

“It could be that just after, like say, the owner’s had a drink, and they’ve just gone to sleep, and the dogs may have drank it, but we just don’t know,” staff member Kirstin Stone told the outlet.

Coco’s companion eventually died, but Coco is on the mend after four weeks of sedation and will soon be ready to be adopted, the trust said.

“Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us,” Woodside Animal Rescue Trust wrote.

“We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco,” they continued. “Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is.”

The trust noted that Coco and the other dog began to be “very unwell” when they arrived, but a veterinarian was on-site to offer emergency care.

“Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round the clock care,” the trust said. “It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal.”

The trust added that Coco is presently off all medication and “is now starting to behave like a normal dog,” though he continues to experience bouts of anxiety.

“He is not yet ready for adoption and whilst physically he seems to have recovered, mentally he is still very anxious at times,” they said, adding that “without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heart-breaking ordeal.”