Alex Murdaugh alleged shooter appears for South Carolina bond hearing over assisted suicide charges
September 16, 2021/
The man allegedly responsible for the botched suicide of prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to appear for a bond hearing Thursday morning — as Murdaugh himself, who allegedly organized the plot to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, possibly also might turn himself in to authorities, his attorney claims.
