Alex Murdaugh appeals double murder conviction

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice of appeal with the state of South Carolina one week after he was convicted of double murder.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murder of his son and wife on March 2 after a panel of 12 jurors came back with a guilty verdict following less than three hours of deliberations.

The guilty verdict put Murdaugh behind bars for life, and came after a six-week-long trial where jurors heard testimony from 76 witnesses. He was convicted to two consecutive life sentences one day after being convicted.

“Richard Alexander Murdaugh appeals his convictions and sentences in the cases referenced above. The sentences were imposed by The Honorable Clifton Newman on March 3, 2023,” the appeal filed on Thursday states.

ALEX MURDAUGH CONVICTED THURSDAY OF FATALLY SHOOTING HIS WIFE AND SON

Prosecutors presented jurors with evidence from a cellphone video recovered from Paul’s phone in 2022, placing Murdaugh at the scene of the crime with the victims just four minutes before they were killed at 8:50 p.m.

Murdaugh maintained that he didn’t go to the dog kennels on the night that Paul and Maggie were killed, claiming that he was napping at the main house and then went to see his mother who lives in Almeda, South Carolina, at 9:07 p.m.