Alex Murdaugh breaks down in sobs as he recounts finding his slain wife and son

Alex Murdaugh took the stand Thursday in a surprising twist in his double murder trial and broke into sobs, as he described finding his slain wife and son.

“I saw what you’ve all seen pictures of,” he said, referring to the grisly crime scene photos. “It was so bad.”

He started weeping, as his head bobbed up and down. The disbarred attorney took off his glasses to wipe tears from his eyes with a white tissue.

“I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk,” he told jurors in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

He is accused of gunning down his 22-year-old son, Paul, and executing his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021, near the dog kennels of the family’s 1,700-acre hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

After finding Maggie and Paul’s bodies, Murdaugh said he called 911. While on the phone with police, he testified that he walked between Maggie and Paul, who were about 30 feet apart, to check on them.

He admitted he tried to turn Paul over using the loop of his pants, and his phone popped out. He placed the device on his son’s backside.

“I don’t know why,” said Murdaugh, 54, of trying to move his son’s body. “I mean my boy’s laying facedown, he’s done the way he’s done, his head was the way his head was.”

Paul’s brain was by his feet, most of his skull was missing and only his face remained, previous witnesses testified.

Murdaugh took the stand on the fifth week of his double murder trial, as his family watched from the gallery – including his older son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, and his sister and brothers.

He admitted he lied to investigators – but insisted he did not kill his wife and son.

“Mr. Murdaugh, did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your son’s brains out on June 7th?” asked Griffin, clutching a weapon, shortly after his client sat in the witness box.

“No, I did not,” replied Murdaugh, who angled his body toward the jurors.

The attorney asked if Murdaugh shot a .300 Blackout into Maggie’s head “causing her death?”

“Mr. Griffin. I didn’t shoot my wife or my son any time, ever,” Murdaugh replied confidently.

Murdaugh admitted that he was at the dog kennels at 8:45 p.m. on June 7 – about four minutes before prosecutors allege Maggie and Paul were shot to death.

In three separate videotaped interviews with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Murdaugh claimed he was never there that night. He made this same assertion to several friends and family members.

Murdaugh’s voice, however, was captured on a cellphone video that Paul recorded at 8:44 p.m.

Investigators only discovered the video months later when they hacked into Paul’s iPhone. The explosive piece of evidence undermined Murdaugh’s initial alibi.

Griffin asked Murdaugh if he lied to agents with SLED about his whereabouts that night.

“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh confessed, blaming the false statements on his decades-long addiction to painkillers.

“As my addiction evolved, I would get in situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking. And it could be anything that triggered it,” he said.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly, I don’t think I was capable of reason,” Murdaugh added, dissolving into tears. “And I lied about being out there, and I’m so sorry that I did. I’m sorry.”

Murdaugh said he continued to repeat the lie after that night. Griffin asked him why.

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave. But once I told a lie. I mean, I told my family and I had to keep lying,” he testified.

At the dog kennels, Murdaugh said he dislodged a chicken from the mouth of the family’s yellow lab, Bubba, then went back up to the main residence.

A few minutes later, he went to visit his mom, Libby Murdaugh, in Almeda.

When he returned to the house, Maggie and Paul were not there, so he drove down to the kennels in his Chevrolet Suburban a little after 10 p.m. and came up the horrific scene.

Murdaugh said that he got blood on his fingertips after he touched Paul and Maggie.

Griffin asked the once-powerful attorney if he was anywhere near his wife or son when they were murdered.

“I was nowhere near Paul and Maggie when they were shot,” he replied.