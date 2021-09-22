Alex Murdaugh lawsuits signal possible FBI probe as boat crash passenger alleges silencing: ex-SC prosecutor
September 22, 2021/
As disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh sits in an undisclosed rehabilitation facility seeking treatment for a supposed opioid addiction, a former federal prosecutor in South Carolina commented to Fox News Digital on what it would take for the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office to launch investigations, as mounting civil lawsuits allege Murdaugh has embezzled millions of dollars from his law firm and insurance companies.
Posted in