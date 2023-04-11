Alex Murdaugh’s secret prison location revealed

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been assigned to McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina near the Georgia border, Fox News Digital has learned.

Murdaugh’s new home is a maximum security prison, about 40 miles north of Augusta, Georgia, located on the aptly named road Redemption Way.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced last month that Murdaugh, 54, had moved to statewide protective custody due to the notoriety of his case.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the release says. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

The specialized unit has 28 inmates and Murdaugh is residing in a single 8-by-10-foot cell with his own bed, toilet and sink, officials said. The state prison houses more than 1,200 inmates.

The disbarred attorney was sentenced last month to two life terms behind bars after he was found guilty of gunning down his wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22, in June 2021 to delay a devastating financial reckoning, according to prosecutors.

He still has a series of upcoming trials stemming from the theft of nearly $9 million from his former law firm and clients.

Murdaugh may pick up a new skill at the all-male facility, which employs inmates at its very own factory that produces upholstered furniture and modular office systems in addition to powder coating metal products.

“The modular furniture plant is unique in that, not only does it deliver its goods, but also must install its modular systems,” the corrections’ website says. “The primary focus on installations is customer service and satisfaction.”

The prison also offers an “Operation Behind Bars” program for at-risk youth and adults who can tour the prison and hear from repentant inmates.

Murdaugh, however, is unlikely to participate in this program. He maintains his innocence and is appealing the verdict.

Murdaugh’s explosive six-week trial dominated national headlines. The public fascination with the case has led to Murdaugh, who prosecutors dubbed a “family annihilator,” receiving a flood of love letters from admirers, FitsNews exclusively reported.

Murdaugh is due back in court April 21 for a status hearing on the 99 financial crimes charges he faces in four counties.

His defense lawyer, Jim Griffin, declined to comment for this article.