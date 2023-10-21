Alex Murdaugh’s South Carolina family home is up for sale again

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s sprawling South Carolina property, featured prominently at his trial and in several recent crime documentaries, is back on the market.

The picturesque Moselle Estate House in Islandton was listed Oct. 16 for $1.95 million by the Crosby Land Company.

The sale includes the 5,275-square-foot modern farmhouse and approximately 22 acres of open fields and a mature old-growth hardwood forest.

The listing describes the property as a “quintessential southern vision of the classic and traditionally styled home with stunning high-end features such as pine flooring and sportsman’s room.”

This is the second time the four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom property has been offered for sale in a single year.

Jeffrey Godley and James Ayer bought the 1,772-acre Moselle Farm in March for $3.9 million and have decided to unload the farmhouse and a fraction of the surrounding acreage.

The plot up for grabs doesn’t include the infamous dog kennels, where Murdaugh gunned down his 52-year-old wife Maggie Murdaugh and their son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021.

Godley and Ayer use the property for recreation, not as a primary residence, but will still retain the modest lodge that sits near the kennels.

While the plot that’s for sale is not the site of the double murder, it is where Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield slipped and fell on brick steps leading to the front entrance in February 2018.

She died three weeks after the tumble. Murdaugh is accused of encouraging her sons to sue him, then secretly pocketing the $4.3 million in insurance payouts.

Jurors at Murdaugh’s six-week murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, visited the exterior of the grand home before voting to convict him of two counts of murder and other charges.

Stately brick columns mark the property’s entrance off Moselle Road.

A long oak-lined driveway leads to the home, which was built in 2011 and is perched on a hill with sweeping views.

A two-story foyer features tongue-and-groove walls and leads into a vast family room with vaulted ceilings.

The property is ideal for a “compound, equestrian pursuits, hobby farm, or just a weekend retreat destination,” the listing says.

Murdaugh testified at his trial that he fell asleep watching TV in the home when his wife and son were shot to death.

Jurors saw footage of investigators in the sportsman’s room collecting more than 30 of the family’s guns in an unsuccessful search for the murder weapon.

Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, received $530,000 from the proceeds of the first sale and the remainder was divided among creditors, including plaintiffs in the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

On the same day the Moselle Farm closed, the Murdaugh family’s belongings were hawked at a Georgia auction, including clothing, photos and a custom leather sofa set that once graced the home’s living room.

Murdaugh, who is serving two life terms, is seeking a new trial. His lawyers have argued that Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill tampered with jurors so she could secure a book deal.