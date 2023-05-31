Alex Rodriguez shares cautionary tale after receiving common health diagnosis: ‘Take care of your teeth’

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is urging Americans to keep up with their health after revealing Wednesday that he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

During an interview with “CBS Mornings,” the famous MLB slugger shared the news, adding he was shocked at how many people in the U.S. share a similar diagnosis.

A-ROD SPOTTED NEAR TRUMP TOWER AS CROWDS AWAIT TRUMP’S ARRIVAL FOR TUESDAY ARRAIGNMENT

“Looks can be deceiving,” Rodriguez said with a smile.

“I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodriguez, who recently partnered up with OraPharma to raise awareness about the issue, offered his advice: “Go out there and take care of your teeth.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46% of adults 30 or older show signs of gum disease, which is the leading cause of tooth loss.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know what led to his diagnosis but told CBS that it was more “prevalent in our Black and Brown communities, especially my Latino community.”