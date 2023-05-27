Aliens ‘have been on Earth a long time’: Stanford Professor

A Stanford University pathology professor said, “Aliens have been on Earth for a long time and are still here,” and claims there are experts working on reverse engineering unknown crashed crafts.

Dr. Garry Nolan made the bold statements during last week’s SALT iConnections conference in Manhattan during a session called, “The Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence and Crashed UFOs.”

The host, Alex Klokus, said that’s tough to believe and asked him to assign a probability to that statement that extraterrestrial life visited Earth.

“100 percent,” Nolan responded.

“I think it’s an advanced form of intelligence that using some kind of intermediaries,” Nolan said. “It’s not that they walk among us wearing a skin suit. You’re going to put something there that I think of as an intelligence test.”

He said it’s like the South American native tribes when they first saw the Spanish ships. They didn’t know what they were seeing but it was out of the ordinary.

They didn’t know what they were seeing or who or what was coming, Nolan said.

“They’re showing up and saying who amongst you are intelligent enough to realize what it is you’re looking at … “Can you see what’s in front of you for what it really is? Can you see the anomalous data point?”

The “most compelling evidence,” according to Nolan, is how the U.S. government has handled UAPs – unidentified anomalous phenomena, which is government-derived word that means UFO – over the last couple of years.

That includes the creation of The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) within in the Department of Defense, which is tasked with investigating potential UFO sightings, and public Senate hearings on UFO.

The most recent hearing was held on April 19 in front of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which Nolan said “created a hornet’s nest in Washington.”

“Then my personal experiences with one individual who was involved in collecting the original information,” Nolan said, “and my experiences with people who have worked or working on reverse engineering programs of downed crafts.”

Nolan said that he knew people who were working on reverse engineering a downed craft.

Some of these unknown crafts have been captured on video performing maneuvers never seen before and seemingly defy the laws of physics.

“A tiny piece of knowledge from that could revolutionize what we’re doing,” Nolan said. “I’m always looking for the opportunity. I’m looking at the upside of this.

“I’m not worried about (aliens) coming and raiding us or taking our women and children. That’s not my concern. My concern is how do we use it.”

During the April 19 UFO Senate hearing, AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick said there’s no definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life.

“Of the cases that are showing some sort of advanced technical signature … I am concerned about what that nexus is,” Kirkpatrick said after he was asked about Russia and China’s capabilities to attack and surveil U.S. interests.

“I have indicators that some are related to foreign capabilities. We have to investigate that with our [intelligence community] partners.”

He didn’t expound on what the “indicators” are.

The AARO director said he’s talking about a “single percentage” of all the cases analyzed, which he said is about 650 reports, and it’s difficult to definitively determine the object’s origin without seeing a country’s flag on the side of the object.