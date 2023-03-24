All-Pro lineman Lane Johnson, Eagles agree to contract extension through 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles are committed to their star offensive lineman for the foreseeable future. All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The one-year, $33.445 million extension guarantees him $30 million and ties the lineman to the Eagles through 2026, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson is arguably the best offensive tackle in the NFL, and the new contract should help the Eagles lower his salary cap number in 2023.

Prior to the extension, Johnson’s cap hit was slated to be $24.2 million.

“My whole goal is to retire an Eagle,” Johnson told the Eagles’ official website. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game and, more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I’m with every day, and that’s why I love the game so much.”

The 32-year-old had three years remaining on his contract. His $12.25 million salary for 2023 was already guaranteed. The additional year now means Johnson is under contract for the next four seasons.

Johnson has not given up a sack the past two seasons. He underwent surgery earlier in the offseason to repair a torn adductor.

He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2022.

Based on the new figures, Johnson will earn more on average than other top offensive tackles like the Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk and the Vikings’ Brian O’Neill.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $40 million guaranteed this offseason.

Taylor is expected to switch from right tackle to left tackle.

The Eagles’ decision to select Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft has paid dividends. Philadelphia is 79-47-1 when he plays and 13-22 when he has been sidelined, according to StatMuse data.