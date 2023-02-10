Alleged cop shooter caught, father demands justice for bullied daughter after her death and more top headlines
‘PINNED’ IN A ‘PERIMETER’- Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody after tense standoff near mall. Continue reading …
‘NO ACTION WAS TAKEN’ – Father of teen who ended her life after school beating demands ‘justice.’ Continue reading …
LOST KINGDOM? – OPINION: What I found in Disney World could mean the end for the beloved company. Continue reading …
‘BEING MONITORED’ – John Fetterman’s team shares update after senator hospitalized. Continue reading …
‘NOT GOING TO STOP’ – Protesters renew calls to change Kansas City Chiefs name just days before Super Bowl. Continue reading …
‘CHOICE IS YOURS’ – AG threatens to sue nonprofit accused of going woke if taxpayer money isn’t returned. Continue reading …
FIRST ON FOX – Internal ATF docs show ‘zero tolerance’ guidelines for shutting down gun stores. Continue reading …
‘OWES AMERICA ANSWERS’ – Democrat unloads on Biden decision delaying takedown of Chinese spy flight. Continue reading …
‘THIS IS BULLS—’ – Manchin furious with Biden White House over climate law’s implementation. Continue reading …
BAD BEHAVIOR – James Carville blasted for calling Republicans ‘White trash’ after SOTU. Continue reading …
SHOWCASE ANGER – Nikole Hannah-Jones blasts ‘demeaning’ drug store experience because of locked-up merchandise. Continue reading …
LABOR UNREST – NBC, MSNBC journalists walk off job amid labor dispute, insist Comcast-owned networks ‘breaking the law.’ Continue reading …
HARD TO HAVE FUN – Whoopi Goldberg scolds media for ruining ‘jokes’ between co-hosts. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – How Biden became a lying, corrupt politician. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Self-defense is becoming illegal. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Twitter censored a scandal that could have turned the entire 2020 election. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden created an alternative reality to live in. Continue reading …
‘KICK IN THE GUT’ – Dems block conservative appointee from state education board. Continue reading …
‘LIKE A RELIGION’ – ‘Disney Adults’ debate rages online after viral video of woman ‘ugly crying’ at park. Continue reading …
‘LIKE LOSING A FAMILY MEMBER’ – Burt Bacharach remembered by Dionne Warwick and Hollywood. Continue reading …
WATCH: STICK IT TO ‘EM: See what this dog proudly brought out of the woods on a walk with his owner. See video …
WATCH: Rick Scott responds to Biden doubling down on Medicare claim: ‘What a hypocrite.’ See video …
WATCH: Nothing like the China spy flights has happened to the U.S. before: Marco Rubio. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
