Alleged drunken driver charged with killing bride had dressed as ‘Bud Lightyear’ for Halloween

Alleged drunken driver Jamie Komoroski, who police say killed bride Samantha Miller and seriously injured groom Aric Hutchinson on their wedding night in South Carolina, once wore a Bud Light costume on Halloween, according to a newly surfaced photo.

Komoroski, of Charleston, posted the image of herself on Instagram in 2018 dressed as “Bud Lightyear” – in a play on the classic “Toy Story” character – and captioned the image “To infinity and beerond!”

In the snap, the 25-year-old wears tight black shorts and Bud Light logos around her wrists and lower legs.

The young woman’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of her in skimpy bikinis posing in exotic locales and enjoying drinks with friends.

Less than a week before she allegedly plowed her gray Toyota Camry into the back of a golf cart carrying Miller, Hutchinson and two family members in Folly Beach, she posted a photo of herself in a white bikini at a resort in Mexico.

In earlier snaps, she leans against a palm tree at the Shore Club in Long Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos and lounges on a tree in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Komoroski is now locked up at the Charleston County jail on three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and/or death and one count of reckless homicide. She’s being held without bond and is on suicide watch, according to reports.

The tragedy unfolded minutes after the newlyweds left their reception under a canopy of sparklers and climbed into the golf cart.

Komoroski was driving 65 mph, more than double the posted speed limit, when she slammed into the golf cart, which was thrown more than 100 yards and rolled several times, according to police and the groom’s family.

Miller, who was still in her wedding dress, was killed instantly, according to her sister.

Police asked Komoroski, a native of New Jersey, to perform a field sobriety test, but “she strongly refused and became uncooperative on the scene,” an affidavit states.

Officers noted that Komoroski “was very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down.” They asked her to rate her level of impairment on a scale of one, as the lowest, to 10, and she replied that she was an eight.

“I smelled an odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person,” the affidavit says.

Annette Hutchinson, the groom’s mother, wrote on a GoFundMe page that her son suffered a brain injury, broken bones and has already had two reconstructive surgeries.

“He will have a long road to recovery,” she wrote on the page, which had raised more than $600,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger, and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life,” the mother wrote.

Miller and Hutchinson tied the knot in a beachside ceremony before 150 guests outside Charleston.

Hutchinson graduated from Bonneville High School in South Ogden, Utah, and played college football for Snow College and Utah Tech.

An attorney for Komoroski couldn’t immediately be identified.