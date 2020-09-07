Allegiant Air passenger removed for ‘disrupting’ flight after allegedly asking flight attendant to wear face mask

A spokesperson for Allegiant told FOX News that the passenger was removed for violating FAA regulations by “repeatedly and aggressively disrupting the preflight safety briefing” after the flight attendant “briefly lowered their mask to speak into the public address microphone so that the announcement could be understood,” citing passengers who stated they could not clearly hear.
Home NEWS FOX NEWS NATIONAL Allegiant Air passenger removed for ‘disrupting’ flight after allegedly asking flight attendant...