Allisha Watts: North Carolina police searching for woman whose car was found 2 days after she went missing

North Carolina police are appealing to the public for help in the ongoing search for a woman whose car was found two days after she went missing.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Allisha Dene Watts.

Watts was last seen on July 16 as she was leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte, police said. She’d been driving her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 and may have been heading towards Moore County, police said.

Authorities found the vehicle two days later in Anson County – some 60 miles from her home. Her whereabouts remain unknown as of Thursday, July 23.

Detectives are following all leads and using all available resources to find Watts, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The department is working with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.