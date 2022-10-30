Alvin Kamara torches Raiders for three touchdowns as trade rumors heat up

Alvin Kamara was the Las Vegas Raiders’ worst nightmare on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints rode his three touchdowns to a 24-0 shutout at Caesars Superdome.

Kamara did it both on the ground and in the air, rushing for one score and catching his two others from quarterback Andy Dalton. He finished with 62 yards on the ground on 18 carries while hauling in nine receptions for 96 yards to lead the Saints in both categories.

Two of those touchdowns came in the first half as the Saints’ defense kept the ball in the offense’s hands with solid play and a couple turnovers.

On the Saints’ second drive, Kamara capped an 11-play march with a 3-yard touchdown run. Then, after Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pass, Kamara finished a six-play drive by going 16 yards on a pass from Dalton.

And once the second half had begun with the Saints driving, Kamara took a short pass in the middle through a porous Raiders secondary for his third score of the day to make it 24-0.

Kamara’s performance comes two days before the NFL trade deadline, something the dynamic back could be a part of. The Saints, despite the win, are still below .500. Yet, they are playing in a NFC South division that has been brutal thus far.

Kamara won’t be a free agent until the 2026 season, so it would take quite a haul to land him.

The Saints’ defense made things easy at the end of the day with three sacks, a turnover-on-downs and an interception of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who had just 101 yards on 15-for-26 through the air. Jarrett Stidham would eventually come in toward the end of the game to throw for 72 yards on 8-for-13.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a problem last week against the Houston Texans, rushing for more than 100 yards with three touchdowns. But the Saints kept him quiet in this one, rushing for just 43 yards on 10 carries.

The Raiders had 183 yards of total offense to the Saints’ 367 yards.

Taysom Hill helped in the run game, getting the call 10 times for 61 yards to aid Kamara. Chris Olave also had 52 yards in the receiving game on five catches.

The 3-5 Saints will have a tougher task next week in the Superdome when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night for another primetime matchup.

The Raiders, looking to pull themselves out of their 2-5 rut, will head to Jacksonville to take on a Jaguars team that is returning from London with their fifth straight loss.