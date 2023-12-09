Amanda Knox says man who killed roommate Meredith Kercher has harmed ‘more young women’ since release

Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy in 2007, says the man who did kill Kercher has been “able to cause harm to more young women” since he was released after serving a 13-year sentence.

Rudy Guede, 36, was convicted of 21-year-old Kercher’s rape and murder along with Knox and Knox’s boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, in 2009. Guede was released in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 30-year term that was later reduced to 16 years. Knox and Sollecito were twice convicted and twice cleared of the crime.

Guede is now accused of abusing his girlfriend, and prosecutors issued a restraining order against Guede to stay at least 500 meters, or 1,640 feet, away from the 23-year-old, as the Italian news outlet La Stampa reported.

“Rudy Guede, the man who killed Meredith Kercher, has just been arrested on charges of assault for allegedly beating up his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend six months after he was released from prison,” Knox wrote in a Dec. 6 post on X after Guede’s most recent arrest.

“Prosecutors asked for house arrest while he awaits trial. Instead, he’s been given a restraining order and ankle monitor. I feel sorry for his ex-girlfriend, and hope she is getting the support she needs.

“Guede was never held fully accountable for murdering Meredith, as he was only convicted of rape and of ‘participating in the murder.’ Essentially he was charged with being an accomplice for a crime he committed alone. He was sentenced to 30 years. On appeal, that was reduced to 16. He was released on ‘good behavior’ after serving 13 years…”

Knox, 36, said that “above all,” she feels “bad for the Kerchers that the man responsible for Meredith’s murder is free, unrepentant and able to cause harm to more young women.”

The Seattle native was studying abroad in Perugia and living with Kercher in 2007 when Kercher was found dead in a pool of blood after being stabbed 47 times.

Knox and Sollecito — who were 20 and 23, respectively, at the time of Kercher’s murder — spent four years in an Italian prison before they were acquitted, the Daily Mail reported.

Knox is now an author and host of a podcast called “Labyrinths” with her husband, Christopher Robinson. They are advocates of criminal justice reform and organizations like the Washington Innocence Project, according to their Patreon page.

“A part of me is still very deeply angry at him, and part of it is for what he did, but the other part of it is what everyone else allowed him to get away with, which is not really his grave sin. He’s not the one who’s in charge of holding himself accountable for his crimes,” Knox said in the latest episode of her podcast published Thursday.

There is an “idea” that “the world kind of wants him not to take responsibility,” Knox said, because they want her, a wealthy American woman, to be blamed instead.

“People don’t look at Rudy Guede and say, ‘That’s the man who raped and murdered Meredith Kercher.’ They think, ‘That’s the man who Amanda manipulated, and he’s probably just some poor guy who got roped in.'”

The lesser-known story about Guede, she continued, is that the night he raped and killed Kercher “was just the horrific climax of a burglary spree he had been on since his adoptive family had disowned him a couple days prior.”

“Despite leaving his DNA on Meredith’s body, despite leaving his fingerprints and footprints in her blood, Guede was never charged with murder. Instead, he was quietly convicted of a lesser charge long before my own trial ever reached a verdict,” she explained. “Taking his cue from the prosecution and media, Guede has taken every opportunity to blame and accuse me.”