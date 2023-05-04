Amazon delivery driver allegedly seen groping DC restaurant manager on surveillance video

An Amazon delivery driver allegedly groped a restaurant manager in Washington, D.C. last month.

Manager Rebeca Estrada was taking a customer’s order at Rumi’s Kitchen in Mt. Vernon Square on April 21 when the alleged assault occurred.

Video allegedly shows the Amazon delivery man walking closely behind her and touching her buttocks with his hand at roughly 4:30 p.m.

The driver had just dropped off a delivery near the table Estrada was standing at and walked towards the door.

Estrada was seen immediately turning towards the delivery driver after the groping. He left the Persian restaurant while she was confronting him.

Estrada told FOX 5 DC that she reported the incident to Amazon. In response, she claims they offered her 25% off her delivery.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact authorities at 202-727-9099.

Fox News Digital reached out to Amazon for a statement, but has not heard back.