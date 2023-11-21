Amazon employee stabbed at California warehouse facility, suspect in custody

An employee at an Amazon facility in Southern California was stabbed Tuesday and a suspect was taken into custody.

The stabbing occurred at around 9:30 a.m. near Obrero Drive and Jeronimo Road in the Mission Viejo area in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was described as a woman in her 40s who is an Amazon employee, KTTV reported.

The incident reportedly occurred inside the Amazon building.

The suspect, a man, was arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department urged the community to avoid the area near the facility.

“We’re stunned by this senseless act of violence and are focused on providing support for our employee now and throughout her recovery as well as to our team on-site,” Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“We’re grateful to EMS and police for responding so quickly and will assist them as needed throughout their investigation,” she added.