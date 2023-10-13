Amazon gives Taylor Swift ample face time as she cheers on the Chiefs

Amazon was primed and ready to have Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium, and they made sure she got ample face time as she joined Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and others in a suite above the field.

The pregame show featured at least four shots of Swift entering the stadium and interacting with Donna Kelce in the suite. The program then teased all the talk about Swift and possibly dating Travis Kelce before the actual game coverage started and then had Donna Kelce addressing fans who tuned in.

Over the course of the game, the broadcast went to the booth to see Swift and Mahomes hug in jubilation. Al Michaels even had to get a Swift reference in as the tight end started the game out pretty hot.

“Taylor Swift watching him have another hell of a night already,” Michaels said in the second quarter.

Kelce had seven catches for 109 yards at the half.

Michaels shed some light on the Amazon coverage before the game, stressing “moderation” to Sports Illustrated.

“What we’re gonna do tonight, everything in moderation,” Michaels told the outlet. “Our crew talked about it this morning. You can’t make a sideshow the show. The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game.

“There are people — I don’t know how many, it could be a sizable number — but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they’d be satisfied with that. This is not what we’re going to do.

“There might be an appropriate shot or a couple. I don’t know what the number is going to be. If Kelce scores six touchdowns, who the hell knows what we’re going to do? But, for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That’s our thought. After that, you sort of make it, one of my favorite words — farcical.”

NFL fans expressed outrage over all the Swift scenes when she appeared at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago to watch the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. The league then changed its social media bios, which irked fans more.

Travis Kelce agreed the coverage was a bit much.

“I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching…”

The NFL defended the Swift focus after the criticism.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league told People magazine. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop-cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Swift and Kelce have not confirmed anything regarding their situation. It is, however, becoming clearer each week that something is definitely going on.