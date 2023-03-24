Amber Alert: Ohio man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly kidnapping 2 children

An Ohio man was arrested in Pennsylvania on Thursday after allegedly abducting two children, triggering an Amber Alert.

Zanesville resident Thomas Pritchard, 46, has been charged with endangering children, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property.

The alleged kidnapper is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say that a woman left her car running outside a business when dropping off a child on Thursday. When she came back, her vehicle – which held a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old – was gone.

Officers reviewed surveillance video to try to find the direction Pritchard went.

The Zanesville Police Department said a “vigilant citizen” saw the car near Washington, Pennsylvania and alerted Pennsylvania State Police.

Washington police and Pennsylvania state troopers located the vehicle and arrested the suspect at around 8 p.m. that night,

“The children were found safe and would be transported to a local hospital for evaluation,” the Zanesville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The children were later reunited with their families.”

Pritchard is currently being held at Washington County Jail. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Brian Swingle at 740-455-0708