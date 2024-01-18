American Airlines plane slides off taxiway at New York airport, no one injured: FAA

An American Airlines plane slid off the taxiway at a New York airport Thursday, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

American Eagle Flight 5811 slid off the taxiway after landing at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport around 4 p.m.

The Embraer E145 departed from Philadelphia, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The aircraft was being operated by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American, and “exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions,” American Airlines told Fox News Digital in a statement.

No injuries were reported among the 50 passengers and three crew members on board, the airline said. The aircraft was expected to be towed from the taxiway and taken out of service to undergo a full inspection, American said.

“Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” the airline said. “Everyone on board deplaned safely and is being transported to the terminal by bus.”

The FAA is investigating the incident.