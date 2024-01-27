American flag torched during NYC pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set an American flag on fire during a protest Friday in New York City.

During rallies outside the pro-Israel organization, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIRPAC), the demonstrators gathered around the inflamed Stars and Stripes.

“Genocide Joe! Has got to go!” protesters were heard chanting in the video.

“Free, free Palestine,” others were heard yelling.

PRO-PALESTINIAN CARAVAN SNARLS NEW YORK TRAFFIC AROUND JFK, LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

In the following clip, New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are seen arresting the protesters who were stationed in front of AIPAC’s headquarters.

“What the f—,” one woman is heard shouting as she is being arrested.

“This is what your tax dollars are funding!” the woman continued yelling as police officers arrest her. “They’re funding genocide in Gaza.”

As the woman was restrained by officers, she continued her rant, likening the NYPD and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the KKK.

“NYPD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same,” the group was heard chanting.

Later in the video, NYPD officers are seen confronting protesters.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SHOUT ‘ALLAHU AKBAR’ OUTSIDE WORLD TRADE CENTER SITE

“We’re just trying to keep the peace,” one officer is heard telling a demonstrator. “Just back off on your own.”

“Shut the f— up,” the protester is heard replying to the officer.

A pro-Israel supporter, wearing a kippah head covering, was seen being escorted by police as pro-Palestinian demonstrators cheered his removal.

“We’re just trying to keep you safe,” a NYPD officer is heard saying.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD.