American student Ken DeLand reunited with mother, heading home, official says

Missing person Ken DeLand Jr. has been found and is reunited with his mother in Lyon, France as he prepares for repatriation.

DeLand, the upstate New York college student who had been missing in France since last month, was found to be alive in Spain nearly three weeks later after spotting himself in media reports, family members and officials confirmed Friday.

The St. John Fisher University student was studying abroad at the University Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble when he was last heard from on Nov. 28, his family said.

He was reported missing the next day after he did not attend class, and his host family and friends had not heard from him.

Now, DeLand is expected to soon return to the United States, according to European officials.

Public Prosectuor of Grenoble Eric Vaillant told the media that DeLand would soon be flying back to the United States.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeLand’s father, Ken DeLand Sr., for an update on his son’s repatriation. Ken DeLand Sr. could not yet confirm if his son had boarded a returning plane from France.

A U.S. embassy spokesperson in Paris would not provide any additional details regarding the matter, citing “privacy considerations.”

A spokesperson for St. John Fisher University, which is located in Rochester, New York, wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital, “We are relieved by this news, and will continue to support Kenneth and his family in any way we can.”

