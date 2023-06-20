American woman pushed down 165-foot ravine at German castle released from hospital

The 22-year-old American tourist who was pushed down a 165-foot ravine in an attack that resulted in the death her friend near the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany has been released from the hospital officials said Monday.

The 22-year-old woman was attempting to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her 21-year-old friend after he lured them onto a secluded trail that led to the Marienbruecke, or Marien Bridge, viewpoint.

The younger of the two friends was also pushed down the steep slope after the man allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

GERMAN POLICE APPEAL FOR IMAGES TAKEN OF ATTACK IN WHICH AMERICANS WERE PUSHED DOWN STEEP SLOPE

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released due to German privacy laws.

The pair landed near each other after falling some 165 feet down the Pöllat Gorge.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said following the Wednesday attack. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”

A mountain rescue team responded to the incident and reached the women near the bottom of the gorge shortly after the attack.

The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, while her friend was life-flighted by helicopter to a separate hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

GERMAN POLICE ARREST AMERICAN TOURIST FOR SHOVING TWO WOMEN DOWN A RAVINE, KILLING ONE, NEAR FAMOUS CASTLE

The suspect has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.

German police have asked that anyone with knowledge, footage or pictures of the incident contact the police through a website set up specifically to obtain additional information on the attack.

Stabik said German authorities have received some two dozen photos and videos relating to the alleged attack.

Prosecutors have said the women did not know the man who attacked them.

The investigation remains ongoing and a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Thomas Hörmann, said it could be three to four months before an indictment is issued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.