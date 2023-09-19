Americans released in Iran prisoner exchange deal land in US

The five Americans who were released Monday from Iran as part of a prisoner swap have landed in the U.S.

The Americans and two of their family members arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Monday after leaving Iran. White House officials touted the move as President Biden reuniting families. During the exchange, the U.S. offered up five Iranian prisoners and returned $6 billion in frozen funds for use in Iran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.