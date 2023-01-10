Ana and Brian Walshe’s Cohasset landlord says they ‘seemed like regular people,’ doesn’t want to go in house

Ana and Brian Walshe “seemed like regular people,” their landlord told Fox News Digital Tuesday, and said he didn’t have any issues with the family since they moved into their Cohasset, Massachusetts home in March.

Peter Capozzoli, who owns the Walshes’ home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway and the business at the foot of the long, rocky driveway, said he doesn’t know the Walshe family well, but has never had a problem with them.

Capozzoli said his business, Cohasset Imports, was closed, so no one was around on New Year’s Day, when Ana seemingly vanished, and he doesn’t have exterior cameras.

The 39-year-old mom of three and real estate executive hasn’t been seen since, and her husband was arrested Sunday and charged with misleading investigators.

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty at Monday’s arraignment.

Capozzoli milled around inside his business Tuesday afternoon while police maintained a visible presence at the Walshes’ home and nearly a dozen news trucks and photographers were parked across the street.

Police finished searching and processing the home late Tuesday afternoon, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Capozzoli said he doesn’t want to get involved in the case, and when asked if he’s been inside the home since then, he said, “No, and I don’t want to.”

Blood was found in the basement and a damaged knife was found in the home, prosecutors said during Brian Walshe’s arraignment.

Brian Walshe also allegedly went on a shopping spree at Home Depot Jan. 2 and paid $450 in cash for cleaning supplies, according to prosecutors, which violated conditions of his house arrest in connection with an art fraud case.

In April 2021, he pleaded guilty to selling a pair of fake 1978 Andy Warhol paintings to a dealer in California for $80,000, court records show.

Ana Walshe hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day, but she wasn’t reported missing until Jan. 4 after she didn’t show up to her job at real estate development firm Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C.

The missing person investigation led law enforcement to a waste facility about an hour away from their home in Swampscott, where investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw, sources told WBZ-TV.

The local TV station reported that investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs were spotted searching the facility Monday.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office issued a press release Tuesday about evidence that had been collected.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the release says.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, David Traub, would not confirm the items obtained from the trash or disclose the location where they were found.

Brian Walshe is behind held on $500,000 bond.

His attorney, Tracy Miner, isn’t commenting on the case.

“I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on defending my client in court,” she told Fox News Monday.