Ana Walshe murder suspect Brian Walshe has bank accounts seized in art fraud case

Federal prosecutors seized two bank accounts that are linked to Brian Walshe in relation to his counterfeit Andy Warhol art case.

Brian Walshe was indicted in March for the alleged murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, and “for misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and for improper conveyance of a human body,” according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted in the murder of his wife.

Previously, Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

BRIAN WALSHE INDICTED BY MASSACHUSETTS GRAND JURY FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF WIFE, ANA WALSHE

He allegedly took two authentic “Shadow Paintings” by Andy Warhol which were owned by a friend in South Korea, then put the paintings for sale on eBay. Brian Walshe then allegedly gave the buyer fake paintings.

According to WCVB, federal prosecutors are asking a judge permission to forfeit a little less than $9,000 from the accounts.

ANA WALSHE SAID HUSBAND WAS ‘TAUGHT TO LIE’ AND ‘TOLD HE WAS A LOSER’ AS A CHILD: COURT DOCS

The federal judge previously approved an order that required Brian Walshe to forfeit $225,000 in cash as well as turn over the original paintings by Warhol.

According to the new filing by prosecutors, the money from the newly revealed accounts would add to the original forfeiture order.