Ana Walshe promised friends big ‘surprise’ in New Year,’ former tenant says

REVERE, Mass. – Real estate executive Ana Walshe kept promising her friends a “big surprise” in the New Year – as she rushed to sell off assets before her disappearance, according to the pals.

A Massachusetts couple who are friends with Ana and her husband, Brian Walshe, and who were tenants in one of Walshe’s Boston apartments for years, told Fox News Digital they noticed a change in their longtime friend, Ana, who sold the apartment where they live just days before she vanished.

Mike and Mandy Silva, ages 36 and 42, respectively, said they rented an apartment from the Walshes for four years in Revere – but noticed a stark change starting about six months ago, when she began to grow “pushy” and less of a friend to the pair.

Ana Walshe, a regional manager at real estate development firm Tishman Speyer, sold the condominium the friends live in on Dec. 29 for cash, according to the couple. She vanished New Year’s Day.

Records show she was the sole owner of the one-bedroom unit and purchased it for $137,000 in early 2020.

The Silvas said the missing mother of three had also sold a car. “Doesn’t make sense,” Mike Silva said.

In the last text message Mandi Silva received from Brian Walshe on Jan. 2, he wrote: “Happy new year. Sorry for the delay. I miss [sic] placed my phone and my son just found it.”

The convicted art swindler made no mention of his wife.

The Walshes’ three boys, ages 2, 4, and 6, are in the custody of Massachusetts’ Department of Children and Families.

The Silvas said they may never know what Ana Walshe meant when she said to expect a big surprise in 2023.