Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her in 2014 before marrying: Police report

Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her as well as her friend in a phone call.

“C-1 reports that on listed date and time s-1 made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill c-1 and her friend. S-1 now lives in Boston, Massachusetts,” the police report states.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2014, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that C-1 refers to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, and S-1 refers to Brian Walshe.

