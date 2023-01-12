Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her in 2014 before marrying: Police report
January 12, 2023/
Ana Walshe, the missing mother and real estate executive, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her as well as her friend in a phone call.
“C-1 reports that on listed date and time s-1 made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill c-1 and her friend. S-1 now lives in Boston, Massachusetts,” the police report states.
The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2014, according to the report.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that C-1 refers to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, and S-1 refers to Brian Walshe.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
