Anderson Silva cleared to fight Jake Paul, commission says

Anderson Silva has been given the green light to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match Saturday after he was formally cleared by a commission.

The fight was called off after Silva raised concerns when he said he was knocked out twice during his training camp. Silva made the comments during an interview was aired this week.

Silva’s representatives responded by claiming he misspoke due to English not being his first language.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Silva is a native of Brazil and speaks fluent Portuguese.

The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission called a special meeting Thursday and decided to allow the fight between Silva and Paul to go on. The commission did require Silva to undergo additional medical exams Wednesday.

ANDERSON SILVA RECREATES SPECIAL PHOTO WITH PAUL BROTHERS, EXPLAINS WHY HE HAS ‘RESPECT’ FOR YOUTUBE STARS

Scott Fletcher, who chairs the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission, said one of the determining factors in the decision was Silva’s comments during the press conference for the Paul-Silva boxing match.

Fletcher said that Silva submitted a “pristine” MRI, and he was “completely comfortable” with letting him compete.

Commissioner, surgeon and ringside physician Dr. Ara Feinstein said he reviewed Silva’s MRI and echoed Fletcher’s sentiments.

JAKE PAUL SAYS BOXING ‘HELPED ME MATURE AND REALLY FIND MYSELF’

“When I look at all of those things together, I don’t have any more concerns with Mr. Silva fighting Saturday than I would have any other fighter,” Feinstein told ESPN.

Earlier this week, Silva told ESPN he was joking during the interview.

“When I’m talking about the knockout, it’s just to help the [teammates] who help me, to [lift] them up,” Silva said. “I was just joking. It’s crazy, but it’s fine.”

The Paul-Silva fight is scheduled for Oct. 29.