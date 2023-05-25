Angels’ Mike Trout passes Joe DiMaggio on all-time home run list in sweep of Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and Mike Trout launched his 362nd career home run.

Trout’s fourth-inning two-run home run put the Angels up 7-1, passing New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio for 85th on the all-time home run list.

Trout discussed what it meant to tie DiMaggio on Tuesday when he hit home run No. 361.

“It means a lot,” Trout said Tuesday. “Anytime you pass or tie a great or even just be in the same conversation with a great, it’s really special, especially another center fielder.”

His 362nd career home run came one inning after teammate Shohei Ohtani hit his 12th of the season.

“It’s pretty cool when we go deep twice,” Trout said. “Good things happen. … (The Red Sox) beat us three out of four when we played them out there (in Boston), so it’s good to get a little sweep.”

The Angels are now five games over .500 and sit four games back of the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

For Boston, Wednesday’s loss was the fourth in a row and the second four-game losing streak in the month of May.

“I think today was a lot better (offensively) than the last two nights,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We took our walks and hit some balls hard. Obviously, at the end of the day it’s how many runs you score, but I thought the approach was a lot better.”

Next up on the home run list for Trout is Lance Berkman, who hit 366 bombs in his career.

