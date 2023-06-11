Angels’ Phil Nevin explodes at umpire after third strike call

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin exploded on an unsuspecting umpire on Saturday night after he argued a called third strike on Shohei Ohtani as the team trailed three runs against the Seattle Mariners.

The ball appeared to be of the plate and it was called a third strike by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. Even Ohtani – who is usually cool, calm and collected – appeared to be upset with the call as well. Nevin was already thrown out of the game when he came out looking as red as his Angels hooded sweatshirt.

Nevin got his money’s worth and received a huge cheer from the Angels faithful as he exited the field.

He addressed the ejection after the game. Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 6-2.

“Our dugout was chirping quite a bit and I was done. I was pointing to put the pitcher in and he (Phil Cuzzi) thought he saw something,” Nevin said. “I’ll take those. I don’t want any of my coaches or players getting thrown out. So I’ll take that and then once you go out, you’re gonna get a good talk.”

Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and a two-run home run in the third inning. It was his 18th of the season.

Mariners rookie starter Bryan Woo kept the Angeles in check for most of the night. His only mistake was allowing the Ohtani home run. He struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings. He only allowed four hits.

Seattle totaled 16 hits in the win. Julio Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

“I’ve been missing some of those in the middle. I felt that shows the pitcher they were able to get away with something,” Rodriguez said. “So being able to get those and drive in some runs for the team is key.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.