Angels’ Shohei Ohtani falls victim to new pitch clock era, makes unfortunate history

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not new to making history, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball to win 10 games as a pitcher while hitting 30 home runs in the same season in 2022.

The Japanese star will also make an MLB record $65 million in 2023 before taxes and agent fees, according to Forbes.

On Wednesday, Ohtani made history for a reason he’d rather forget.

Ohtani became the first player to be called for pitch clock violations as a hitter and a pitcher.

In the first inning against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was called for a pitch clock violation as a pitcher. Umpire Pat Hoberg ruled Ohtani began his delivery before the batter was ready.

“Part of this rule, when we first put it in, there were some pitchers that were taking advantage of it and quick-pitching some hitters,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “[Max] Scherzer did it in spring training, and they’re just trying to get away from that. In no way is Shohei trying to do that. It’s just his set position is a little different than most, and I was trying to explain to [umpire] Pat [Hoberg] what he does.”

Through an interpreter, Ohtani spoke with Hoberg following the inning and after the game.

“I had a chance to talk to the umpires after the game, and it cleared things up,” Ohtani said. “So, I know what I need to do, and the adjustments I need to do. It should be fine.”

In the sixth inning, Ohtani was called for a pitch clock violation as a hitter becaue he was not ready to hit with eight seconds remaining on the clock.

It’s a new era in baseball with the new clock speeding up the pace of the game.

There’s a 30-second timer in between batters, a 15-second timer with the bases empty, and a 20-second timer with runners on base. Pitchers who violate the timer are assessed an automatic ball.

Hitters must be in the batter’s box and alert with eight seconds remaining on the pitch timer or they are charged with a strike.

