Angels’ Shohei Ohtani ‘trying to focus on the season’ as free agency looms

As the Los Angeles Angels pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training this week for the start of the 2023 MLB season, two-way star Shohei Ohtani was rightfully the focus.

The 2021 AL MVP can become one of baseball’s most coveted free agents of all time after the season, following the one-year, $30 million deal he signed in October to avoid arbitration.

But when asked Thursday about the possibility of signing an extension with the Angels, Ohtani didn’t give away much.

“I’m not entirely sure what [agent] Nez [Balelo] and the team have been talking about, but as far as myself, I haven’t really heard anything about an extension,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, according to MLB.com. “I’m just trying to focus on the season. This is my last year, and I’m aware of that. As of now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I want to focus on. I haven’t really thought too far ahead.”

The Angels have not made the playoffs since the 2014 season, and doing so is something Ohtani has made clear is important to him.

“I do firmly believe the Angels are on the same page as me,” Ohtani said. “They want to win as much as I do. I can’t tell you what they are really thinking, but I like to believe that.”

Los Angeles added talent in the offseason, signing starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, and trading for infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

But it’s been a tumultuous few months for the Angels after owner Arte Moreno surprisingly announced he would not sell the team after saying he would explore the idea in August.

“I had the chance to say hi to him yesterday at the field,” Ohtani said of Moreno. “No deep conversation. Just saying hi and seeing how we were doing. As far as a reaction to his decision, I don’t really have much of a reaction. It’s business as usual. Nothing’s really changed. I just want to focus on the season coming up.”

The two-time All-Star was named the Opening Day starter on Thursday, for the March 30th matchup against the Oakland A’s.

“We want him to pitch as often as he can without pushing it too far,” manager Phil Nevin said. “The days he’s ready to pitch, we’re going to have him penciled to pitch.”

And while Ohtani’s on-field exploits will certainly make headlines this season, his future with the Angels will steal the show.