Angry Eagles fan throws popcorn on Nick Sirianni after devastating playoff loss

Emotions got the best out of at least one Philadelphia Eagles fan after their season came to an end on Monday.

The Eagles died a slow death this season, and they were finally taken off life support with their 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Philly started the season 10-1, but ended the season losing six of their final seven games, including Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The losing made fans impatient with the same team that had been seconds away from a Super Bowl victory last season, and one made his displeasure known with head coach Nick Sirianni, who was hailed as a Philly hero last year.

As Sirianni was walking back into the tunnel following the loss, a fan in a Haason Reddick jersey threw a whole bag of popcorn in Sirianni’s direction.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Another fan in the video can be heard yelling, “You’re done, Nick. You’re f—ing done, Nick.”

Security was quick to point out the man who threw the bag, and he tried to make a quick exit.

BILL BELICHICK KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE WANTS FOR NEXT COACHING GIG: REPORT

Neither the Bucs nor Eagles immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

There is lots of speculation that Sirianni could be fired, considering the brutal ending to this season.

As for Tampa Bay, they’ll be facing the Lions in Detroit, who are fresh off their first playoff victory since 1992.

Baker Mayfield finished with 337 yards through the air on 22-of-36 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. And while he didn’t have a touchdown, tight end Cade Otton was Mayfield’s top target, hauling in eight of his 11 targets for 89 yards.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.