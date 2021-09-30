Another Vols fan is wanted for stealing a credit card at a game

What in the Vols Nation is going on in Knoxville this fall? University of Tennessee police are now looking for yet another Vols fan who is wanted for stealing a credit card to make purchases at a football game. Two weeks ago, campus police announced they were hunting for a guy who stole a credit card at a September 2 game and now the police are looking for Peyton Manning Guy for pulling a similar stunt at the September 18 game against Tennessee Tech.

