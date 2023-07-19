Another woman injured by bison at North Dakota national park: What to know

A woman was severely injured over the weekend by a bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

The National Park Service said the incident took place at the Painted Canyon Trailhead on Saturday.

Park staff were notified at around 11 a.m. MDT, and rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the patient at the scene.

The Minnesota woman sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.

BISON GORES ARIZONA WOMAN IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

She was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson before being transported to another facility in Fargo.

The visitor was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

“Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover,” the agency said in a statement.

The incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred are not known at this time.

The National Park Service reported on Monday that a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, had been gored that morning by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

She sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK VISITOR SEEN TAKING SELFIE INCHES FROM BISON IN VIDEO

The woman was walking with another individual in a field when they saw two bison. After turning to walk away, one of the animals charged at the woman.

It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged.

Last summer, three people were gored by bison within a month. Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

The agency notes that wildlife can be dangerous when approached and to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals like bison and elk and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Bison are unpredictable, can turn quickly and can run three times faster than humans.

Bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing or snorting are all warning signs that a person is too close and that a charge is imminent.

During mating season – through mid-August – they can become agitated more quickly and visitors are advised to use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

“National Parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards. National Park staff is happy to assist with trip planning, and information is available at visitor centers and on individual park websites,” the Park Service says.