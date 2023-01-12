Anti-violence worker found in Chicago home naked with gun, suspected narcotics and $50K cash: prosecutors

Police in Chicago executing a search warrant in Humboldt Park reportedly found a full-time violence interrupter naked under a bed with $50,000 cash on the floor, suspected narcotics and a loaded gun on the kitchen windowsill.

Jerel Taylor, 30, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. A judge ordered him to pay $500 in bail to be released from jail.

A woman seated on the bed told officers there was no one else in the room, but the police reportedly saw Taylor’s feet sticking out from under the bed and “removed him,” according to prosecutors.

During Taylor’s bail hearing, prosecutors stated that Chicago police had conducted a raid on an apartment located on the 1100 block of North Avers at around 8 a.m., where they found a loaded pistol on the kitchen window ledge next to bags of suspected crack cocaine before searching a nearby bedroom.

The police also found $50,000 cash on the floor. When they found Taylor naked, they asked him where his clothes were and found suspected heroin next to his pants.

More crack was allegedly found on a bedside table, along with Taylor’s driver’s license. Taylor has five felony convictions for narcotics-related offenses since 2018.

Taylor’s attorney stated that he lives in the home with his family and may not be responsible for the items found in the apartment.

Taylor is a high school graduate who works full time for a safe street patrol in Humboldt Park and also works for the CeaseFire anti-violence group.