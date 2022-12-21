Antonio Brown avoids charges in Florida following alleged domestic dispute

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from allegations of “domestic violence and battery” following an incident at his home in Florida, state prosecutors announced Wednesday.

An active arrest warrant for a misdemeanor battery charge was issued for Brown earlier this month following a “verbal altercation” between the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout and a woman at a home in South Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement attempted to serve Brown with the warrant, but he refused to come out. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) announced no charges would be filed against Brown.

“Following a complete review of all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed as a result of an incident involving Antonio Brown that took place on November 28, 2022,” a news release read.

Police at the time said a verbal altercation between Brown and the victim “turned physical” over an eviction matter.

“At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim. The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home,” police said in a news release.

FOX13 also reported at the time that Brown allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if she tried to enter the residence.

“The alleged victim cooperated with our office and appeared in-person on December 16th to speak with the Assistant State Attorney and Victim Assistance Advocate assigned to the case. After the alleged victim was sworn-in she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the SAO said in a news release.

“The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place. As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant.”

Brown’s latest legal issue comes nearly two months after he was ordered to pay a moving truck driver $1.2 million following an alleged assault in February 2020.

He last played in an NFL game on Jan. 2 for Tampa Bay, during which he famously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium with the Bucs trailing the New York Jets.