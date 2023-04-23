Antonio Brown breaks silence after report of arrest warrant over unpaid child support surfaces

Antonio Brown, the former NFL star and current arena football team owner, addressed the report that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Florida for failing to make child support payments.

Brown posted a screenshot of a payment to Florida Child Support totaling $33,260.58 after he reportedly owed Wiltrice Jackson, his ex-girlfriend with whom he shares a daughter, the large sum. On Saturday, Brown addressed the payment to WRGB-TV in Albany, New York.

“Yeah, well, first off, anytime you say a guy [owns] a team, there’s going to be some garnish in the wages, but let’s get this clear: I paid my bills, I’m a professional,” he told the station. “It’s about running the Empire and running the business. We don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me.”

Brown recently became a part-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been the subject of several controversies over the last 12 months or so. In October, he was accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Dubai pool. The alleged incident occurred in May.

Tampa police tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant in December on domestic violence charges, but the charges were later dropped. In January, his Snapchat account was suspended after explicit photos surfaced on his account. Brown claimed he was hacked.

Brown became part-owner of the Empire franchise in March.