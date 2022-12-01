Antonio Brown faces active arrest order in Florida on misdemeanor battery charge

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is the subject of an active arrest order in Florida, according to online records.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the active arrest order was issued Thursday for Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge. He has not been arrested at this time.

The order followed a report that the Tampa Police Department filed a request for a risk protection order in Hillsborough County, Florida on Wednesday but the petition was denied by a judge, according to Steelers Now citing court documents.

According to state law, orders of protection allow law enforcement to restrict an individual’s access to firearms for up to a year if the person is considered to “pose a significant danger of harming himself/herself or others by possessing a firearm.”

Brown’s latest legal issue comes just over a month after he was ordered to pay a moving truck driver $1.2 million following an alleged assault in February 2020.

Court documents show that Anton Tumanov and Brown got into a dispute over payment of service for delivering something to Brown’s house. Tumanov claimed that Brown hit him multiple times, resulting in “severe bodily injuries,” which police were called about.

Brown was charged but worked out a deal with prosecutors in June 2020, when he agreed to probation, community service hours, anger management courses and other stipulations to have the case dropped.

However, Brown was later sued by Tumanov in May 2021, who was eventually awarded $407,040.80 in medical expenses, both past and future, as well as $792,959.20 in damages for pain and suffering.

Brown last played an NFL game on Jan. 2 for Tampa Bay, where he famously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium with Tampa Bay trailing the New York Jets.

