Antonio Brown faces outlandish accusations in 911 call: report

Florida state prosecutors declined to file charges against former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown last month after an alleged domestic violence incident at his South Tampa home.

But newly reviewed 911 calls reveal details of the incident in which the alleged victim claimed Brown had been “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone,” in addition to throwing her belongings out of the home.

According to the audio obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman told a disptacher she and Brown got into “a little argument.”

She said she exited the home with her children “before it escalates into anything violent” but told the 911 operator that Brown then began to “throw” her belongings outside and send “explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

ANTONIO BROWN AVOIDS CHARGES IN FLORIDA FOLLOWING ALLEGED DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tampa Police Department.

An arrest warrant for a misdemeanor battery charge was issued for Brown in early December after a “verbal altercation” between Brown and a woman at a home in South Tampa Nov. 28, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Law enforcement had attempted to serve Brown with the warrant, but he refused to come out. Then, on Dec. 21, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) announced no charges would be filed against Brown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The alleged victim cooperated with our office and appeared in person on Dec. 16 to speak with the assistant state attorney and victim assistance advocate assigned to the case. After the alleged victim was sworn in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the SAO said in a news release.

“The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body-worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation and the denial of a law enforcement’s temporary risk protection order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place. As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant.”

Brown last played in the NFL Jan. 2, 2022, when he infamously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium as the Bucs were trailing the struggling New York Jets, 24-10.