AP Top 25 poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide’s narrow win over Texas

The Associated Press Top 25 poll had a shake up at the top as Alabama narrowly defeated Texas and Georgia clobbered Samford in their matchups in the second full week of the college football season.

AP voters put Georgia ahead of Alabama for the top spot in the rankings. The Crimson Tide defeated Texas 20-19 and needed a field goal to get past the Longhorns. The Bulldogs, so far, have outscored opponents 82-3 in their first two games. They beat No. 25 Oregon last week 49-3 and Samford 33-0.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson stayed the same ranked Nos. 3-5. Oklahoma moved up to No. 6.

Rounding out the top 10 are USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas.

USC moved to No. 7 in the poll after beating Stanford 41-28. Oklahoma State was up to No. 8 with a win over Arizona State 34-17. Kentucky topped Florida 26-16 and moved to No. 9, while fellow SEC member Arkansas moved to No. 19 following a 44-30 win over South Carolina.

Kentucky jumped 11 spots in the rankings, and Arkansas jumped six spots.

1). Georgia (2-0)

2). Alabama (2-0)

3). Ohio State (2-0)

4). Michigan (2-0)

5). Clemson (2-0)

6). Oklahoma (2-0)

7). USC (2-0)

8). Oklahoma State (2-0)

9). Kentucky (2-0)

10). Arkansas (2-0)

11). Michigan State (2-0)

12). BYU (2-0)

13). Miami-FL (2-0)

14). Utah (1-1)

15). Tennessee (2-0)

16). N.C. State (2-0)

17). Baylor (1-1)

18). Florida (1-1)

19). Wake Forest (2-0)

20). Ole Miss (2-0)

21). Texas (1-10)

22). Penn State (2-0)

23). Pittsburgh (1-1)

24). Texas A&M (1-1)

25). Oregon (1-1)

Texas A&M fell to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State. Notre Dame fell out of the Top 25 after an upset loss to Marshall. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the year.

